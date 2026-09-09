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Tackling on-farm scrap metal and wire

<p>Scrap metal and wire can sit around sheds and paddocks for years, make a plan to clean it up responsibly. PHOTO: NetWaste</p>\\n
<p>Scrap metal and wire can sit around sheds and paddocks for years, make a plan to clean it up responsibly. PHOTO: NetWaste</p>\\n

Scrap metal and wire can sit around sheds and paddocks for years, make a plan to clean it up responsibly. PHOTO: NetWaste

As part of the year-long AgWaste project Weddin Landcare is encouraging farmers to clean up unwanted scrap metal
September 9, 2026 • 04:00

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