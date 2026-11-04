Nine years of farming research comes to a close at Greenethorpe

A nine-year agricultural research project based at Iandra, near Greenethorpe, is approaching its conclusion after providing valuable insights into improving farming systems across southern NSW. The Southern NSW Farming Systems project brought together researchers, farmers and advisers to investigate how farming businesses could make better use of rainfall and improve profitability. The project involved four trial sites at Greenethorpe, Wagga Wagga, Urana and Condobolin, representing different rainfall environments and soil types. At the Greenethorpe site, hosted by the Kershaw family at Iandra, researchers investigated different cropping rotations, nitrogen application rates and sowing times, with a particular focus on the district's mixed farming operations. Farmers and advisers were consulted during the planning stages to identify the biggest challenges facing their businesses, with water management, nitrogen and weed control emerging as key priorities. The trials also examined how different farming decisions affected crop yields, profitability, risk and longer-term soil health. The Greenethorpe site has now held its final field day, with the replicated trial approaching its final harvest before being handed back to the Kershaw family. While the trial sites are winding up, the broader project will continue through its Diverse Farms component, which is testing different farming systems at paddock scale on commercial properties. The overall project is expected to finish in 2028, with researchers already investigating opportunities for further work into soil acidity. The Grenfell district has been an important part of the research, with local growers and advisers helping shape the project and providing an opportunity for agricultural science to be tested on their doorstep. Legumes and nitrogen among key findings from farming trial Introducing legumes into cropping rotations and better managing nitrogen have emerged as two of the key findings from nine years of farming systems research at Greenethorpe. CSIRO chief research scientist John Kirkegaard, who led the Southern NSW Farming Systems project, said the research had provided a valuable opportunity to compare different farming systems across a range of seasonal conditions. One of the standout findings was that a rotation incorporating faba beans, canola and wheat was among the most profitable systems tested. Faba beans help fix nitrogen in the soil, reducing the amount of fertiliser farmers need to purchase for following crops and improving the return on investment across a rotation. “The faba bean was fixing a lot of nitrogen,” Mr Kirkegaard said. “The nitrogen that was coming into the system from the faba bean meant farmers didn't have to spend as much on nitrogen fertiliser.” Mr Kirkegaard said legumes were not always as profitable as wheat or canola in an individual year, but their contribution to the wider farming system could make them a worthwhile addition. The trial showed the faba bean rotation was competitive with the baseline canola and wheat system, while requiring lower input costs and delivering a better return on investment. He said the findings demonstrated farmers could introduce legumes to diversify their rotations or address issues such as weeds without necessarily sacrificing profitability. The research also reinforced the importance of nitrogen in achieving high crop yields, particularly during wetter seasons when crops have greater production potential. “Nitrogen is such a big driver of yield and you must have adequate nitrogen to match your rainfall each year,” Mr Kirkegaard said. Another finding involved dual-purpose crops, which provide grazing opportunities for livestock before being harvested for grain. While these crops can provide valuable autumn feed, researchers found that growing them too frequently could place pressure on soil moisture and nitrogen reserves, affecting the performance of following crops. “We demonstrated that pushes the system too hard,” Mr Kirkegaard said. He said rotating grazing crops with less demanding spring crops could help manage the pressure on soil resources. The trial also captured two consecutive dry years at the beginning of the project, followed by several particularly wet seasons, allowing researchers to assess how different systems responded to changing conditions. Mr Kirkegaard said the findings demonstrated the importance of diversity in farming systems, with different crops offering benefits under different seasonal conditions. The research also identified subsurface soil acidity as a challenge for legumes, with lime applied to the soil surface not always moving down through the profile. Deep liming can cost between $500 and $600 a hectare, depending on the level of acidity. With the replicated trials finishing, researchers are negotiating a potential follow-on project examining subsurface soil acidity and how deep liming can be incorporated into farming systems. Mr Kirkegaard said the support and involvement of local growers and advisers had been central to ensuring the research delivered practical and relevant results. Kershaw family reflects on decade of research at Iandra When the Kershaw family agreed to host an agricultural research trial at their Iandra property, they initially expected it would run for about three years. Instead, the work continued for almost a decade, giving local farmers an opportunity to see new research and farming practices tested firsthand. Nick Kershaw said the family's involvement followed earlier research into dual-purpose winter canola and grazing crops conducted on their property in the early 2010s. Researchers later approached the family about hosting the Southern NSW Farming Systems trial, which began its initial setup in 2017. Mr Kershaw said one of the biggest benefits had been seeing how research could translate into practical changes on farms. He said the work had particularly highlighted the importance of nitrogen management, with some trial treatments receiving up to 500 kilograms of urea in a single year. The findings encouraged local growers to reconsider how much nitrogen they were applying to crops and what was needed to achieve higher yields. The value of introducing legumes into cropping rotations was another important takeaway, with research demonstrating that crops such as faba beans could help reduce fertiliser requirements while remaining competitive financially. Annual field days attracted farmers, agronomists, consultants and researchers, with Mr Kershaw estimating about 100 people attended the most recent event. He said the opportunity to discuss results with researchers and other growers had been a major benefit for the district. The Kershaw family farms approximately 1200 hectares, runs about 2000 Merino ewes and crops between 500 and 600 hectares annually. Mr Kershaw said he had enjoyed being involved and was pleased the property had been able to contribute to research benefiting the wider farming community. While he would have liked to see the trial continue for longer, he acknowledged the challenges of securing ongoing funding. With the final harvest approaching, the trial area will eventually be returned to the family. Mr Kershaw said the project had been a worthwhile experience and had delivered plenty of value for farmers across the region. “It's been a pretty good 10 years,” he said. Trial gives local growers confidence in farming decisions Agronomist Tim Condon says one of the biggest benefits of the farming systems research at Greenethorpe has been giving growers greater confidence in the decisions they make on their properties. Mr Condon was involved in the Southern NSW Farming Systems project as an adviser, helping guide the day-to-day management of the trial and ensuring different approaches remained commercially relevant. He said the research helped demonstrate how individual decisions, from sowing times and crop varieties to rotation choices, could influence the profitability of an entire farming system. Mr Condon identified nitrogen and soil water as two of the biggest drivers of farming performance. He said the trials reinforced the value of introducing legumes such as faba beans and vetch, which can contribute nitrogen to the wider system. While these crops might not always generate the highest income in the year they are grown, their contribution to subsequent crops can make the overall rotation profitable. Mr Condon said the research had also helped growers understand which changes they could make with confidence and which approaches might introduce unnecessary risk. He said having researchers working closely with farmers from the beginning was a major strength of the project. Growers were able to identify the questions they wanted answered, follow the results and consider how the findings could be applied to their own businesses. “It's given everyone the confidence to do what they do,” Mr Condon said. He described having leading agricultural researchers working in the local region as a fantastic resource for farmers and advisers. Mr Condon also praised the Kershaw family for hosting the trial and acknowledged the support of the wider Greenethorpe community. He also acknowledged Cowra advisor Peter Wyatt, who was heavily involved with the project from the start and had retired throughout the project. He said the information gathered over the nine years would continue to help farmers make informed decisions and manage the risks associated with farming.