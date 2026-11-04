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Nine years of farming research comes to a close at Greenethorpe

<p>For nine years The Southern NSW Farming Systems project at Greenethorpe has brought researchers, farmers and advisers together. </p>\\n
<p>For nine years The Southern NSW Farming Systems project at Greenethorpe has brought researchers, farmers and advisers together. </p>\\n

For nine years The Southern NSW Farming Systems project at Greenethorpe has brought researchers, farmers and advisers together.

Scientist, farmer and advisor reflect on the past nine years
Madeline Blackstock
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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