A recent case of hairy panic toxicity in lambs demonstrates the risk this plant poses after recent rain events.

Grazing of this plant at certain times can cause significant liver damage which presents as severe illness and deaths in affected animals.

There will be noticeable yellowing of the skin and gums (jaundice) and painful swelling and scabbing of the head and ears (photosensitisation).

There is an increased risk of poisoning in the weeks after rain during summer where dormant hairy panic freshens up and hungry stock chase green pick.

The same toxicity can be caused by grazing catheads, another plant which has germinated in large amounts recently.

These poisoning events occur most commonly in lambs, however adult sheep can also be affected.

There is no treatment other than supportive therapies, including changing paddock, providing good shade to avoid the sun, and pain relief medications.

Losses can continue for a short period after removal from the source, and recovery in surviving animals can be drawn out.

If you have any questions about plant toxicities, you can reach out to your local District Veterinarian.