New walking tracks at Vaughn’s Dam Reserve are encouraging the community to get outdoors and explore one of the district’s patches of remnant Box Gum Grassy Woodland. Weddin Landcare has recently had a number of walking tracks mown at the reserve, with the initiative aimed at improving accessibility and making it easier for visitors to enjoy the natural surroundings, particularly during summer when long grass can make exploring more difficult. The tracks follow sections of the Vaughn’s Dam Masterplan, with local volunteer Jason Livissianos giving his time to mark out the walking routes and designated gathering spaces before Baden Johnson undertook the mowing and maintenance. Jason Livissianos and Baden Johnson at Vaughn's Dam Reserve where new walking tracks have been mown. Weddin Landcare has thanked both Jason and Baden for their contributions in helping bring the initiative to life, and is encouraging residents to visit the reserve and try out the new tracks. For those unfamiliar with the area, Vaughn’s Dam Reserve runs alongside the railway line between West Street, Henry Lawson Way and Holy Camp Road. The walking track improvements are part of Weddin Landcare’s ongoing efforts to support the local environment and encourage greater community engagement with the district’s natural spaces. Meanwhile, local interest in native vegetation and conservation was also on show at the Weddin Community Native Nursery, where 20 participants recently took part in an Introduction to Seed Collection Workshop. Run by Stringybark Ecological, the workshop was led by Danielle Andersson and Josie Drieslma, who shared practical knowledge and techniques to help participants improve their native seed collection skills. The session covered a range of topics, including plant identification, licensing requirements, safety, locating local seed resources, record keeping and different methods of seed separation and storage. Participants left with new skills and inspiration to collect native seed over summer to contribute to the nursery. Both initiatives were supported by the NSW Government through the Landcare Enabling Program Phase 3 Aboriginal Partnerships Grant Program.