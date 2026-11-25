Indian Mynas are a pest bird species and an increasingly common sight in our urban and rural landscapes. They are listed by the World Conservation Union as among 100 of the world’s worst invasive species. Weddin Landcare is helping to combat the Indian Myna Bird invasion across the Weddin Region. If you have seen Indian Mynas on your street/property, Landcare encourages you to report sightings on MynaScan. You can also either purchase or loan a small backyard trap from Landcare or Landcare members can also apply to host the group's aviary trailer trap (pictured) to carry out trapping on your property. Indian Mynas were first released in Australia in the 1860s to control pests in market gardens around Melbourne. This goal was not achieved, but the Indian Myna quickly adapted to local conditions. They form pairs for breeding from September to March raising 4-6 chicks multiple times a year, so it’s important to address local infestations quickly as their numbers can increase rapidly. Indian Mynas will occupy and defend multiple nesting hollows, preventing native species such as parrots, possums and sugar gliders from using them for breeding and in agricultural land they can also cause contamination of stockfeed and pollute stock water troughs. Aside from trapping, a variety of control strategies can be adopted. Planting native vegetation with understory species helps as Mynas prefer areas of clear understorey. You can also consider removing exotic palms which provide food and shelter, limiting access to pet food and stock feed, and reducing nesting sites by blocking access to gutters and removing nests and eggs. For trailer and trap enquiries please contact Weddin Landcare on weddinlandcare1@outlook.com or M: 0493 416 442 To record Myna activity in MynaScan head to feralscan.org.au/mynascan This project has been supported by the NSW Government through the Landcare Enabling Program Phase 3 Innovations and Partnerships Grant Program.