From Nevin's vision to tomorrow's farm

A farming family near Kikiamah is showcasing how technology, innovation and a willingness to adapt are helping shape the future of broadacre farming in the Weddin district. The Holland family, who operate Koolpari Enterprises at the southern end of the Weddin Mountains, are the focus of the fifth film in Weddin Landcare's Over the Fence visual storytelling project. The film profiles Broden and Jess Holland, Chris and Kelly Holland, and their 5000-hectare broadacre cropping and lucerne hay operation, which has been in the family since Broden's grandfather Nevin began farming in the area during the 1960s. The family has a long history of innovation, previously running poultry, pigs and sheep before moving towards a cropping-focused operation. Broden and his father Chris said concentrating on cropping allowed them to focus on what they knew and enjoyed, while also helping achieve a healthier work-life balance. The family continues to look for ways to improve its farming system, trialling new crop rotations and exploring technology to make operations more efficient. Precision agriculture is a major part of the business, with GPS-guided machinery, protein mapping, variable rate spreading and spray technology helping the family make more informed decisions. Extensive soil testing also helps determine the needs of individual paddocks and crops, while digital systems allow the family and employees to coordinate jobs and record operational and compliance information. These practices aim to reduce input costs while limiting the environmental impact of farming operations. For the Hollands, sustainability is closely linked to the long-term viability of the business and ensuring the next generation has the opportunity to continue farming. However, they acknowledge that farming decisions are rarely straightforward, with producers constantly balancing environmental considerations against weather conditions, markets and the rising cost of inputs. One example discussed in the film is the decision to burn stubble to reduce nitrogen tie-up, despite the potential loss of soil moisture and organic matter. The high cost of fertiliser is one of the factors influencing that decision. The film also explores the pressures facing farming families, with Chris and Broden discussing the mental load and responsibility that comes with managing a farming operation. Changing seasonal conditions, market uncertainty, input availability and family responsibilities all contribute to the complexity of running a farm. The Over the Fence project aims to encourage farmers to share their experiences, knowledge and ideas with one another without judgement. Broden has been an advocate for sharing information, regularly discussing his farming practices through social media and participating in farming discussions. He believes Australian farmers need to grow together, with sharing both successes and failures helping the wider industry continue to improve. The film was produced by Stuart Walmsley and supported by the Australian Government through the Climate-Smart Agriculture Program under the Natural Heritage Trust. The Holland family's story can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9M8uzNnskmg&t=308s