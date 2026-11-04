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From Nevin's vision to tomorrow's farm

<p>Nevin, Jess, Broden, Kelly and Chris Holland at Koolpari Enterprises are the next to be featured in Weddin landcare\\'s Over the Fence series. PHOTO: Stuart Walmsley</p>\\n
<p>Nevin, Jess, Broden, Kelly and Chris Holland at Koolpari Enterprises are the next to be featured in Weddin landcare\\'s Over the Fence series. PHOTO: Stuart Walmsley</p>\\n

Nevin, Jess, Broden, Kelly and Chris Holland at Koolpari Enterprises are the next to be featured in Weddin landcare's Over the Fence series. PHOTO: Stuart Walmsley

Holland family are the next to be featured in Weddin Landcare's Over the Fence film series
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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