Favourable season despite early El Nino fears

A wheat crop estimated to yield 7.2 tonnes per hectare has earned Rob and Mandy Taylor top honours in Grenfell's ASC Dryland Wheat Competition. The Taylors' crop, grown near Greenethorpe, was judged the best of nine entries in this year's competition with judge Alan Umbers praising the crop's health, density and careful management. The win comes as growers across the Weddin district prepare for harvest following a favourable season despite early concerns about el nino and rising fuel and fertiliser prices. Rob said the season had exceeded initial expectations, with good rainfall at key stages helping crops develop despite a dry September. “There was a pretty bleak weather forecast all year, telling us it was going to be a super el nino,” he said. “But our growing season really has been pretty good.” Rob said high input costs had influenced decisions about how much fertiliser to apply and how to manage crops, making it a more expensive season than usual. However a wet autumn provided a strong start in March, helping establish soil moisture that supported crops throughout the growing season. October rain and a mild spring had also helped grain development, with cool evenings and the absence of a hot finish providing favourable conditions for crops to fill. “It's been a really mild, cool, long finish, which is really good for grain development,” Rob said. Alan estimated the Taylors' wheat crop, a variety known as Raider, would yield 7.2 tonnes per hectare, ahead of the second-placed crop grown by James and Tamara Ingrey, which was estimated at 6.8 tonnes per hectare. The Ingreys' crop, featuring a newer wheat variety called Brighton, was grown north-west of Grenfell. Alan said almost every entry in the competition was estimated to yield more than six tonnes per hectare. “To grow anything above five tonnes is pretty good. To get about six is even better and in Rob and Mandy's case, to get above seven is phenomenal,” he said. The Taylors' crop stood out for its vigorous growth, thick canopy and high number of grain heads. Alan said the paddock had benefited from a good rotation, with canola grown the previous year, and was planted at the right time with 60 kilograms of seed per hectare. The crop had also been well fertilised and protected against weeds and disease, with Alan saying it was almost impossible to find a weed and very difficult to see much in terms of disease. “It was just a really good farming practice, really good farming system all round,” he said. The Taylors have grown a range of crops this year, including wheat, canola, barley, lupins, vetch, hay and lucerne, alongside running sheep. Rob said the district had experienced four or five good seasons in a row, with conditions around Grenfell particularly favourable this year. “This particular area has been a fantastic growing season, so no complaints at all,” he said. However, recent weather has presented some challenges as harvest nears. The Taylors received 23 millimetres of rain the weekend of 24 and 25 October which was welcome for crop development, but strong winds pushed over a number of crops, particularly heavier wheat paddocks. Known as lodging, the damage can make harvesting slower and more expensive, particularly now during high diesel prices, as machinery has to work through flattened crops and collect more straw. Cool, damp conditions have also made haymaking difficult, despite proving beneficial for grain development. The Taylors are currently windrowing their canola crops with harvest expected to begin in the next two weeks with Rob, along with many growers, hoping for a sustained stretch of dry weather now. “Everyone would like to probably see three weeks of dry weather now so we can get those crops off,” he said. Alan said the Grenfell ASC Dryland Wheat Competition was a credit to all nine entrants, with crops assessed on estimated yield, evenness, weed and disease control, and overall condition. The Taylors will now progress to the next level of judging, which will either involve judging against southern NSW or the whole state. Alan added that the quality of entries this year had been particularly pleasing and congratulated all growers who took part.