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Favourable season despite early El Nino fears

<p>Fletcher with his dad Rob Taylor in one of their wheat crops near Greenethorpe. </p>\\n
<p>Fletcher with his dad Rob Taylor in one of their wheat crops near Greenethorpe. </p>\\n

Fletcher with his dad Rob Taylor in one of their wheat crops near Greenethorpe.

The Taylors have claimed another wheat competition title with their crop estimated to yield 7.2 tonnes per hectare
November 3, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 3, 2026 • 10:32

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