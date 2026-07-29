As regional tourism and farming continue to evolve, two new initiatives are offering valuable insights and guidance for landholders and agritourism operators across Australia.

Tourism Australia is calling on farmers who welcome visitors to their properties to participate in the National Farm Tourism Survey, the first study of its kind aimed at measuring the size, scope and value of Australia's growing agritourism sector.

The survey is open to farmers who offer visitor experiences such as farm stays, paddock tours, cellar doors and other on-farm activities.

Information collected will help establish Australia's first national benchmark for farm tourism and provide a clearer picture of its contribution to farm businesses, local economies and regional communities.

Tourism Australia says the findings will help build a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing the sector while supporting future planning and investment.

The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete.

Farmers can participate at: https://survey.au.alchemer.com/s3/391016113/Agritourism-Tracker-Survey

Landholders seeking clarity on land tax obligations can now access a recording of Revenue NSW's recent webinar on the Primary Production Land (PPL) Exemption for Land Tax in NSW.

The online session provided an overview of what qualifies as primary production land and outlined the key requirements needed to access the exemption.

Topics covered included land used for maintaining animals for sale or for their produce, cultivating crops, growing flowers, orchids and mushrooms for sale, beekeeping, commercial fishing and commercial plant nurseries.

The webinar also examined important eligibility considerations such as the dominant use test, the impact of land zoning and circumstances where the commerciality test may apply.

Of particular interest to many rural landholders, the session explored how agritourism ventures, renewable energy projects and leasing arrangements can affect eligibility for the exemption.

Revenue NSW said the webinar was designed to provide practical guidance, help landholders navigate real-world situations and address common misconceptions surrounding the PPL exemption.

Those who missed the live presentation can access the recording and further information through the Revenue NSW website at: www.revenue.nsw.gov.au/seminars-webinars/land-tax-primary-production-land-ppl-exemption