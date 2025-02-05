The Grenfell Rugby Union Club's touch football competition has kicked off on Monday, February 3 with six teams taking to the pitch.

The touch football competition will run for ten weeks, with eight rounds of play followed by two rounds of finals, with each team playing one match per week.

Grenfell Rugby Union Club's Caitlin Dixon said they decided to run the touch football competition to line up with the school term to allow for players to go away during the school holidays if they wished to.

The results of the first round of games include:

No Mercy defeated Bye Week 6 - 1.

Iandra Knights defeated GrassHoppers 6 - 0

Bin Chooks defeated The Hustlers 15 - 3

Due to the current warmer weather, Ms Dixon said the games are being played in 10 minute quarters, but once the temperature begins to cool down they will return to playing two twenty minute halves.

Ms Dixon said so far everyone is fairly equal with ability however there are some teams who have some speed behind them and are bolting out in front with some substantial try differences.

Due it being several years since Grenfell has hosted a rugby union touch competition, Ms Dixon said it has taken a little bit of time to get everyone used to the rules and what is expected, however it has been quite positive.

Ms Dixon said to have six teams take to the field after so many years without the touch competition running has been great.

This touch competition has also served as an extra bit of fitness training in the build up to the main rugby union competitions for those who are looking to play this season.