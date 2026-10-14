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Remembrance Day in the Weddin Shire

<p>RSL President Glen Ivins and Federal Minister Michael McCormack spoke at Grenfell\\'s Remembrance Day service last year.</p>\\n
<p>RSL President Glen Ivins and Federal Minister Michael McCormack spoke at Grenfell\\'s Remembrance Day service last year.</p>\\n

RSL President Glen Ivins and Federal Minister Michael McCormack spoke at Grenfell's Remembrance Day service last year.

RSVP to Post Service Drinks on Remembrance Day by Wednesday 4 November
October 14, 2026 • 03:00

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