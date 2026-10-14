Remembrance Day in the Weddin Shire

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the Remembrance Day Commemorative Service for the Weddin community on Wednesday 11 November. The Commemorative Service will commence at 10.45am at Memorial Park, Grenfell. The service will include cadet catafalque party by the Grenfell Army Cadets, Last Post and the ODE, wreath laying ceremony (members of the public invited to lay a wreath), presentations by Grenfell schools, a commemorative song and God Defend New Zealand, God Save the King and Advance Australia Fair to be sung live by Belinda Day and Claudia McCarthy. It is recommended that members of the public bring their own seating or picnic rugs. Contact Glen Ivins (President Grenfell RSL) at GrenfellSB@rslnsw.org.au for more information. Following the service a Post Service Drinks with smally eats will be held at the Grenfell Bowling Club, all members of the public are welcome to attend. Timing for the luncheon is 12pm for 12.30pm, cost is $25 per person (food only) to be paid on the day. RSVP by Wednesday 4 November. Contact Glen Ivins at grenfellSB@rslnsw.org.au for bookings. No walk ins, due to catering.