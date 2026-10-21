Relief as grant distribution reforms shelved until after 2028

Weddin can breathe a little easier after proposed changes to local government funding that threatened to leave Weddin Shire Council $666,000 worse off have been postponed until after the next NSW local government elections in 2028. The Country Mayors Association of NSW (CMA) has welcomed the decision by NSW Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig and NSW Grants Commission Chairperson Linda Scott to defer reforms to the distribution of Federal Financial Assistance Grants, following concerns raised by regional councils about the proposed funding methodology. The proposed changes were expected to shift millions of dollars in grant funding between NSW councils, with some facing significant reductions while others stood to gain substantially. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke had called for greater transparency throughout the consultation process, urging the NSW Local Government Grants Commission to release detailed council-by-council calculations explaining how the proposed allocations had been determined. The decision to postpone the reforms follows advocacy from the CMA, Local Government NSW and many of the CMA's 89 rural, remote and regional member councils, which raised concerns about the lack of supporting data and background papers behind the proposed model. The postponement will allow further investigations into the methodology before any changes are implemented. CMA Chairman and Temora Shire Mayor Rick Firman OAM said financial sustainability remained the biggest issue facing regional councils, with Financial Assistance Grants representing their largest source of revenue after rates. “We are deeply grateful to Minister Hoenig, Ms Scott and her fellow Commissioners for demonstrating true leadership by hitting the pause button,” Mayor Firman said. “This postponement shows they have genuinely heard our concerns about how these massive funding shifts would impact vulnerable rural, remote and regional communities.” The proposed methodology had raised particular concerns because it could have left some councils facing substantial funding losses without a clear explanation of how the calculations were made. Among the concerns were the lack of underlying data supporting the proposed “Balanced Budget” approach, how a council's financial position would be assessed, whether targeted funding such as disaster recovery grants would be factored into calculations, and how the measure of community need was determined. Councils also questioned how much their funding allocations could fluctuate from one year to the next. Mayor Firman said the association acknowledged the work undertaken by the Grants Commission and the Office of Local Government, but warned that structural changes without a thorough understanding of their consequences could put regional councils at risk. “Postponing this until after the next local government elections gives all parties the breathing room needed to conduct deeper investigations,” he said. The CMA has committed to continuing to work with the NSW Grants Commission and Local Government NSW during the extension period to develop a distribution model that does not leave rural, remote or regional councils worse off. For Weddin Shire Council, the decision means the proposed $666,000 reduction will not be introduced under the deferred methodology at this stage, providing some relief from the immediate uncertainty surrounding future grant revenue. Figures previously outlined by Weddin Mayor Paul Best highlighted the potential scale of the changes across the region. Hilltops Council was projected to lose $2.4 million, while Bland Shire Council faced a reduction of $1.6 million. In contrast, Temora Shire Council was expected to receive an additional $240,000, while Cowra Council could have gained $2 million. The figures prompted questions about whether councils facing reductions would have to cut services and infrastructure spending, increase rates and charges, or adopt a combination of measures to manage the shortfall. At the last Cootamundra Mayoral Summit, mayors and general managers from the electorate's nine councils united in calling for greater transparency and a fair outcome for regional communities. Ms Cooke had argued that councils needed access to individual funding calculations to properly assess the impacts of the proposed changes, and called for a guarantee that no council in rural, regional or remote NSW would receive less funding through either its general-purpose grant or roads allocation. The decision to defer the reforms addresses the immediate concern about the proposed methodology proceeding before those questions are answered, although the longer-term distribution of funding remains unresolved. The broader funding debate also comes as Financial Assistance Grants have declined as a share of NSW tax revenue. In 1996, the grants represented one per cent of state tax revenue, compared with 0.49 per cent today, shared among the state's 128 councils. For regional councils such as Weddin, which must maintain extensive road networks and deliver services across widely dispersed communities, the grants remain an important part of their financial capacity. While the postponement gives councils more time to scrutinise the proposed methodology, the challenge now will be ensuring any revised model provides a transparent and sustainable funding outcome for regional NSW. The Grenfell Record will continue to follow the issue and seek further comment from Weddin Shire Council Mayor Paul Best on what the decision means for the shire.