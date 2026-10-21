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Relief as grant distribution reforms shelved until after 2028

<p>Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke joined with Mayors and General Managers from the nine councils in the electorate for the ninth Cootamundra Mayoral Summit in Harden.</p>\\n
<p>Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke joined with Mayors and General Managers from the nine councils in the electorate for the ninth Cootamundra Mayoral Summit in Harden.</p>\\n

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke joined with Mayors and General Managers from the nine councils in the electorate for the ninth Cootamundra Mayoral Summit in Harden.

Funding shake-up would of cost Weddin $666k
Madeline Blackstock
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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