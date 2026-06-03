Motorists who let their registration lapse will now be sent an SMS reminder as another safeguard to stop people accidentally driving unregistered vehicles on the state’s roads.

The government is introducing the new text reminder to make NSW roads safer and help people who have forgotten their registration renewal avoid fines.

Last year more than 50,000 motorists were fined for driving unregistered and uninsured.

A new campaign has begun urging vehicle owners to sign-up for digital registration reminders through Service NSW.

It’s part of a broader initiative to make it easier for people to remember to renew their registration and reduce the number of people driving unregistered.

Almost one million people are already taking advantage of digital reminders, receiving notifications via email, their MyServiceNSW Account inbox and the Service NSW app six weeks before, two weeks before and one day after their registration expires.

To opt-in to digital vehicle registration reminders, visit the Service NSW website or click on ‘Registrations’ in the Service NSW app.