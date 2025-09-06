The Grow Grenfell Group's work on lighting up Grenfell has had another addition with lights being tested at St Joseph's Catholic Church on August 21.

Grow Grenfell Group's Jeff Gallimore said Grenfell has some lovely historic churches and they wanted to light them up in addition to their Grenfell Lights project.

"We've taken the view that we do want to light up the historic churches in Grenfell and we've bit the bullet and we're about to do the Catholic Church as our first one," he said.

While the group has grant money left over from their project to light up the silos, Mr Gallimore said they are unable to use this to light up the local churches as it is reserved to light up the facades of buildings in the main street.

Mr Gallimore said they were able to gather separate money from events they host as well as a donation from the Grenfell Lions Club for the lighting of the Catholic Church.

They hosted their test light up in August to determine where best to place the lights to get the best outcome.

These lights are the same as the lights shining on the silos, but Mr Gallimore said they will be providing a gentler change in the program on the church which will not be as dynamic as the lights located at the silos.

The lights are expected to be fully installed at the church by the end of September.

Moving forward, Mr Gallimore said they aim to undertake fundraising in the future to help light up the other churches around Grenfell.

Moving to their Grenfell Lights program, the Grow Grenfell Group have begun plans to light up the Grenfell Newsagency, Henry's Hut and at Jan Parlett's Christmas Shop located at the old Exchange Hotel.

Mr Gallimore said these will be the next three jobs they will undertake in the Main Street and works will continue to light up more buildings along the street.

Mr Gallimore said each building they install lights on will be installed on it's own merit, and each building won't have the exact same light set up.

Much like the silo lights, Mr Gallimore said the lights would run from sunset to 9:45pm every night, and as they will be run via a computerised module the lights will be coordinated across the street.

Mr Hallimore said in amongst each shop having its own program and own individual changing lightscape, there will be times through the night where all of the shops will be lit up with the same colours.

"It will look fantastic when it's running," he said.