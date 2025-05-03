A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Grenfell on Saturday morning.

About 4.40am (Saturday 26 April 2025), emergency services were called to the Mid-Western Highway following reports a vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into a power pole, before the vehicle caught alight.

The driver and only occupant – a 41-year-old man – died at the scene.

Officers from The Hume Police District attended and established a crime scene, and Rural Fire Service officers attended and extinguished the blaze.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway and any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is urged to come forward and contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au Information is managed on a confidential basis. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.