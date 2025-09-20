Weddin Landcare has launched a roadshow of events featuring Dr. Ernie Harbott offering hands-on composting workshops for application across large scale agriculture, through to the home garden in large open bays, composting small carcasses and composting for kids.

Dr Ernie Harbott, a Master Composter, Certified Soil Food Web Microscopist, and self-taught soil ecologist will be featuring at the events to share her enthusiasm and compost insights.

“There is a lot of conflicting advice out there about compost. Through these workshops we hope we can demystify and simplify the process, giving participants the confidence to consistently compost, so they can create the rich soil amendment needed to grow great food or crops for their family or community, and help save the planet,” Dr Harbott said.

Having developed successful composting initiatives and community gardens, Ernie now concentrates on connecting community through soil regeneration for nutrient-rich food through her budding business Compost Culture.

“This Scraps to Soil workshop will be a different offering to our previous compost workshops, by learning how to compost in large scale bays and understanding the difference between hot and cold composting,” Claire Diprose from Weddin Landcare said.

“We are excited to join forces with Mid-Lachlan Landcare and hear from Amanda Foxen-Hill about their recent project where they turned an environmental problem into a resource through composting carp carcasses from a carp-muster at Canowindra,” Claire said.

“The workshop will be held at Glen Donald Estate, farm experience hosts and producers of award-winning olive oils and fine produce. We have been working closely with Natalie Caruana from Glen Donald Estate as part of the Grenfell Community Produce Project and can’t wait to see what she is achieving on their farm!” Ms Diprose adds.

The From Scraps to Soil workshop will be held from 10 am to 2 pm, Sunday 28 September at Glen Donald Estate, 280 Kangarooby Road, Bumbaldry and costs $20.

“The kids can get in on the fun too! It’s been so rewarding seeing the students of St Joey’s get involved in the Grenfell Community Produce project growing veggies for the Grenfell Food Hall and we want to offer the opportunity for any primary aged kids in the area to learn how to compost, especially from someone with Ernie’s experience,” Claire said.

As a mother of two young ecowarriors, Ernie is an energetic and engaging presenter. She will share essential composting concepts and practical tools during this hands-on workshop and leave participants inspired to keep composting.

The Composting for Kids workshop will be held on Tuesday 30 September from 9 am to 11 am at St. Joseph’s Primary School and will be fully supervised by a staff member.

Places are free but limited and parents are encouraged to attend with their children.

“For any landholders looking for a farm scale solution to increase the biology in their soil we still have places available for our next field day as part of our Over the Fence projec,” Claire adds.

Weddin Landcare is partnering with Jake Chandler, Gemma Wilkinson, Dr Ernie Harbott, Vic No-Till and CarbonLink to learn about soil microbiology in cropping and grazing systems that enhance soil health and benefit production in your farming enterprise.

The Microbe Friendly Farming field day will be held on Friday 26 September from 9 am to 3 pm at ‘Tumbleton’, 402 Bibaringa Road, Wombat.

This field day is supported by the Australian Government through funding from the Climate-Smart Agriculture Program under the Natural Heritage Trust.

To register for any or all of these events head to weddinlandcare.com.au/events/

Contact Claire Diprose with any questions weddinlandcare1@outlook.com or 0421 716 170.