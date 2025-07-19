Grenfell's retailers are teaming up this July for the Weddin Winter Wander, a combined giveaway aimed at encouraging residents and visitors to shop local in what is usually a quiet month.

The guidelines are simple, shop at any participating business to go in the draw for first, second or third prize, each featuring gift vouchers and a range of fantastic products from the stores involved in the initiative.

Those taking part in the Weddin Winter Wonder include The Conron Store, Jan Parlett's Country Experience, The Conron Coffee Store, Grenfell Gunyah, The Natural Home, Chrome Boutique, The Tin Cupboard, Wild Child, Scope Clothing, Bound Pages Bookshop, Over and Above Photography, Paper Daisy Studio and Visit Weddin.

Sophie Hancock, Manager of The Conron Store, says despite the cooler weather, it's still a lovely experience wandering Grenfell's Main Street.

"You can start at one end of Main Street and shop your way to the other and each business has something great and different to offer," she said.

"Last December we worked together for a series of late-night shopping events leading up to Christmas and this is just another way we can collaborate and benefit both our small businesses, and the community."

Ms Hancock said they are all working together to encourage people to shop local and reminding everyone that there is so much to see in Grenfell.

Owner of Bound Pages Bookshop, May Suzuki, added that the Weddin Winter Wander initiative is helping to showcase what shops in Grenfell have to offer.

"The prizes are just a small glimpse into the variety and quality you can find at any of Grenfell's retail stores,” Ms Suzuki said.

"We hope that the giveaway will drive more foot traffic in Main Street and encourage both locals and visitors to shop in town."

Sophie and May explained that they are always working together with Grenfell’s small business owners to come up with new ideas to promote the town and the local shopping scene.

This is the first Weddin Winter Wander, and the retailers believe there is a lot of potential for it to evolve year on year into something bigger.

Entries into the giveaway close Thursday, 24 July and the winners will be drawn on Friday, 25 July.

For more information, contact May at Bound Pages Bookshop or Sophie at the Conron Store.