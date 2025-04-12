The District Final of the Lions Youth of the Year Quest hosted by Cowra Lions Club was held last weekend,.

Councillor Peter Wright welcomed everyone to Cowra for the weekend as the third Cabinet meeting was held on Sunday.

The three contestants were introduced by a representative of their Lions Club - Anneliese Rothe from Young, Dusty Kelly-Chirgwin from Coleambally and Ryan Toole from Grenfell.

The two minute impromptu questions were 1. Could a case be made for the introduction of mandatory national service? and 2. What benefit do you see for the Australian community" and 2; How much impact do you feel social media has on self esteem?

The contestants all spoke well on these subjects.

Their five minute prepared speeches: Anneliese Rothe's "Turning back the clock", Dusty Kelly-Chirgwin "Imagination" and Ryan Toole’s "A.I. benefit or detriment?"

The judges, Jenny Friend, Peter Wright, Sherylann Pulling, Stephanie Van Lubeck and Doug Wrigth had the difficult job of selecting the winners from the interviews held earlier in the day, and the public speaking section.

After much deliberation Ryan Toole was announced winner of both the Youth of the Year Quest and Public Speaking sections. He will now proceed to the State Finals at Tamworth this weekend.

The winner of the State Final will progress to the National Final to be held in Traralgon at the Lions National Convention In Victoria In May.

Ryan, a student at The Henry Lawson High School was supported by his parents Graham and Jodie and his sister Lizzie and Grenfell’s Lions Youth of the Year Chairpersons, Terry and Deidre Carroll