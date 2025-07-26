By Deidre Carroll and Jenn Graham

To family and friends, he is Grant but over the past 40 years he has been known simply as John or John the Highway Man.

Last week, my good friend Jenn Graham found John between Caragabal and Grenfell and enjoyed a wonderful chat with him and of course snapped some great photos.

This is Jenn’s story:

When John Cadoret was 22 and-a-bit, he was doing what his parents and his friends and society in general expected him to do. He was gainfully employed in a bank.

At the end of one particular working day, he looked around and thought, “Hmm, is this what my life will be forever? I don’t think so” and he decided to take six months off and walk around Australia.

Forty-five years later, he’s still walking and until he stops enjoying it, he’ll continue plodding down the road, chatting to strangers, seeing the sights and being known by those he meets along the way as the “Highway Swagman”