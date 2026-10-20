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Tarrawingee man charged after “targeted” attack on MP

<p>CHARGED: The 43-year-old Tarrawingee man alleged to have driven his 4WD into Indi MP Helen Haines has been charged by police. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>CHARGED: The 43-year-old Tarrawingee man alleged to have driven his 4WD into Indi MP Helen Haines has been charged by police. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

CHARGED: The 43-year-old Tarrawingee man alleged to have driven his 4WD into Indi MP Helen Haines has been charged by police. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

The 43-year-old was set to appear at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court tomorrow facing three charges
Bailey Zimmermann
October 20, 2026 • 09:00
Updated, October 20, 2026 • 10:40

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