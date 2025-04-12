By Emily Lynch

On Saturday night at the Grenfell Bowling Club the Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club held their 2025 Presentation Night.

A heartfelt thankyou to the Bowling Club for the wonderful venue you provided our swimmers and their families.

Gratitude flows to our President Nicola Mitton for all of her time and effort within her role.

Our Facebook page is proudly sharing the magical moments captured by Liz Robinson with her wonderful photography of well deserved award winners.

We would like to take this moment to thank Leann for a season full of Personal Bests and personal growth of swimmers.

A date for your calendar is our upcoming AGM to be held Monday, 12 May at 6pm in the Clubhouse at the Grenfell Aquatic Centre. We welcome new members.

Among the awards presented for the 2024/25 season were:

Most Improved in Freestyle: Marlie Leibick and Odin Amezdroz.

Most Improved in Backstroke: Maxwell Essex and Ella Leibick.

Most Improved in Breaststroke: Thomas Kilby and Trinitiy Mason.

Most Improved in Butterfly: Dylan Forde and Ava Baker.

Encouragement Award, Beginner: Amarlie Hewen and Carter White.

Encouragement Award: Thomas Kilby and Trinity Mason.

Quiet Achiever Award: Penny Martin and Dylan Forde.

Most Improved Beginner (Clarke Trophy) Ella Leibick.

Hartwig Encouragement Award: Maxwell Essex.

Keen Competitor: Charlize Amezdroz

Most Improved in Stroke Technique: Maxwell Essex and Maegan Taylor.

Overall Pointscore, Boy: Angus Petty.

Overall Poinstscore, Girl: Hannah Lynch.

Most Improved Overall: Marlie Leibick.

Consistency Award: Natalie Sheehan and Francis McMahon.

Pointscore, Beginners: Carter White.

Pointscore B Grade: Odin Amezdroz.

Pointscore A Grade: Hannah Lynch.

Best Club Person: Mark Hughes.

Club Support: Phil Amezdroz.

Club Distinction: Penny Hughes

Club Representation: Odin Amezdroz.

Business House Relays: Jan Parlett's Country Experience.