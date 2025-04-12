On Saturday, 3 May the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting their annual ANZAC Day black tie/evening wear dinner Dining In Night.

The dinner held at the Grenfell Country Club at 6pm will be conducted in the traditions and customs of an Australian Army Mess Dinner.

The cost for the evening is $80 per person, with the cost being $40 per person for veterans and their guest.

Catering by is by Monica Welsh Word of Mouth Functions and Catering.

During the Dining In Night, there will be an explanation of Conduct and Traditions of an Australian Army Mess Dinner,

The night will include pre-dinner drinks, Hors D'oeuvres, a 3 Course Meal with table service and Toasting Port.

The guest speaker for the evening is Bryce England (Rtd Captain Australian Army).

A courtesy bus will be provided within town limits,

Please purchase tickets at Bound Pages Bookshop before Monday, 28 April 2025,

Tickets are not available at the door.

This function is open to members of the public.

Please Note: This is a Commemorative Event, not a fund-raising activity.

The program ANZAC Day commemorations within Weddin Shire will be available from next week.

The Sub-branch will be hosting a street stall on the morning of Saturday, 19 April and again on Tuesday, 22 April selling RSL badges prior to ANZAC Day.