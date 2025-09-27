An operation was underway in Bribbaree on the morning of Friday, 26 September after a b-Double collided with a freight train causing it derail at a level crossing on Mary Gilmore Way.

The truck was carrying sheep at the time.

The train driver and the truck driver were uninjured.

A passenger in the truck was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation has confirmed that the train driver had avoided serious injury. The driver of the truck is reported to have remained on scene to assist with unloading the animals, while their passenger has been taken to the Young Health Service with minor injuries.

Unfortunately, several sheep have died, while the remaining have been moved to a nearby paddock, awaiting vet care.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation have also confirmed five wagons were fully derailed and two were partially derailed during the incident, and they believe the track has sustained some damage.

Crews are working to bring in a crane to clear the site however the line will remain closed for the rest of the day. In the meantime, Mary Gilmore Way between Bribbaree Road and Morans Road remains closed to traffic in both directions.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said she would like to thank police, paramedics, RFS and SES for their rapid response and efforts to ensure everyone’s safety, and her thoughts are with the drivers, passenger and their families following this terrible ordeal.

"The crossing where this incident occurred is known to locals for the worst of reasons. It has been the site of numerous incidents and is one of several passive train crossings in our region where we have repeatedly called for the installation of boom gates and flashing lights to prevent accidents and save lives<" Ms Cooke said.

In 2023, the crossing was upgraded with a radar-activated LED stop sign and advanced warning signs as part of a NSW Government trial to improve driver awareness at passive crossings.

"However, it is clear that more needs to be done. The speed limit on approach is 100 km/h, and multiple drivers have reported that the early morning sun makes visibility almost impossible," Ms Cooke said

"Without proper active warning systems in place, accidents like todays will likely occur again. I have made urgent representations to the Minister this morning calling for boom gates and flashing lights and have emphasised that this situation can no longer be addressed with band-aid solutions."

"The safety of our residents must be prioritised," Ms Cooke said.