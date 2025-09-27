The 2025 Grenfell Lights Car Poker Run was held on the weekend of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 19 -21 September and was considered to be a success by entrants.

The Feature Car for this year's Poker Run was the Ford Mustang with members of the Mustang Owners Club Australia travelling from across NSW to support the 2025 Poker Run with funds from the three day event going towards the lighting of historic buildings in Grenfell by the Grow Grenfell Group Inc.

Members of the Cooma Car Club also travelled to Grenfell for the Poker Run.

It was the second year the Poker Run has been presented by the Lions Club of Grenfell with the support of members of the Grow Grenfell Group. There was a new route for the Poker Run this year with entrants visiting both Cowra, Young and Bribarree and enjoying a spring scenic drive against a backdrop of vivid yellow canola and dark green wheat fields.

The prize money for this years Poker Run was increased to $1000 with the winning poker hand announced on Saturday night (20 September) at the Grenfell Country Club and awarded to a member of the Cooma Car Club.

The weekend event kicked-off on Friday night (19 September) and entrants parked their cars in the lower-section of our main street before a short cruise to see the lights at the Genfell Silos which for many car owners was their first visit to the evening lightshow.

Entrants then drove in convoy to the Grenfell Bowling Club where a successful 'Car Quiz' was enjoyed by over 70 people.

On Saturday morning entrants gathered early at the Grenfell Bowling Club and departed at 9:30am for morning tea in Cowra and then travelled to the Young Services Club for a sit-down lunch.

The third stop on the journey was afternoon tea at the Rusty Horse Hotel in Bribbaree followed by a final stop at the Conron Store in the lower-end of Grenfell main street.

Sunday morning was breakfast at the Unwind Cafe in Grenfell and a cruise to the historic Iandra Castle.

Susie Davies the Secretary of the Grow Grenfell Group said the success of this years Poker Run would ensure there would be more funding available for lighting up our beautiful main street.

"The support we received this weekend from car owners across the state has given us the confidence to confirm there will be a Grenfell Lights Car Poker Run on 18, 19 & 20 next September next year," she said.

Ms Davies said the three day Poker Run event is great for our town and allows many first-time visitors to enjoy what Grenfell and our surrounding district offers at this time of year.

"We did receive very positive feedback from Poker Run entrants on the exhibition-style lighting that has been installed by the Grow Grenfell Group at the silos."

"Entrants were also delighted with the visual splendour of the canola and wheat crops as they drove around our district on the Saturday," Ms Davies said.