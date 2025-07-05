Racing returns to Grenfell with the reopening of Grenfell Kart Club's track over the weekend on Saturday, 28 June and Sunday, 29 June.

After four years of hard work, the Grenfell Kart Club have done a full redesign of the track, pulling the old track up completely.

Grenfell Kart Club's President Ross Hunter said they put a complete new road base for the entire track, in some places a metre deep where it had subsided and shifted before.

After that was done, they brought the track up to a higher level than the old track, which was covered by 40 mms of hot mix on top, as well as additional roadworks to join the track to the existing ground surface to make it level.

Mr Hunter said they have also reconstructed the ripple strips and corner edges on the track, along with line markings, safety barriers and catch traps.

The track also had a six foot security catch fence erected around it.

Among the whole redesign of the site,, Mr Hunter said they have extended the track and now have five or six tracks within the circuit at the complex.

The longest rack in the circuit is around 860 metres long, with the shortest track is around 420 metres.

"That gives us a lot more options to race and the long track out here now is much longer and is able run most events within the state," he said.

The project was slowed down, particularly in the early stages getting the road base down due to the wet weather.

While the track was closed, Grenfell Kart Club members were travelling across to Canberra and Orange to train and to race.

Mr Hunter said the track was initially installed in the 1960's, with a couple of alterations and changes in since it was first installed.

While drivers were able to test out the new track over last weekend, this coming weekend will see the return of official racing with Grenfell hosting Dunlop Kart Stars Round 4, with around 150 racers expected to descend on Grenfell.

Historically the Grenfell Kart Club hosted seven meetings a year, as well as hosting other races on top.