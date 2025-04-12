The Grenfell Picnic Race Club are looking forward to an exciting day of racing, fashions and socializing this coming Saturday, 12 April.

The track and surrounds have been prepared and look fantastic.

There have been 56 nominations for the six events, with 16 entries for the Grenfell Picnic Cup and pleasing numbers for all other races.

Acceptances are declared on Thursday but club President, Danny Kotel, expects that these numbers will hold up.

This number of horses spread across all races will make for a very competitive program of racing.

The club is sure, too, that there has been a great deal of preparations done at home to get ready for the Fashions on the Field competition which has a huge prize pool over several categories.

Kids will be thoroughly entertained by the inflatable obstacle course, the sand pit, ice cream van and face painting. They might like to enter their own Fashions competition and get involved in the novelty events later in the afternoon.

The adults will be able to enjoy a relaxed and sociable time with bar and canteen facilities provided as well as local bookmakers and TAB van for those who might a “flutter”. The Presidents Punters Club will also operate.

Gates open at 11:30am and general admission price is $20 for all patrons over 16 years of age. Racebooks will be available at the gate for $5 each.

Courtesy buses will run from Grenfell to the track each half hour commencing at 11:30 and returning at the end of the day.