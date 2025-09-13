Heather Walker has returned from the Royal Adelaide Show with a second place title in the Lawson Grains Young Grain Judges Contest.

Representing Grenfell and NSW at the competition, Heather went up against finalists from all states, which was won by Victorian competitor Caitlin Grieve, with South Australia’s Victoria Clarke coming in third place.

Open to competitors aged 15-25, the championships showcase the best from each state, with entry earned through success at regional and state agricultural shows.

Held in a different part of Australia each year, Jacqueline Wilson-Smith, Chair of Agricultural Shows Australia said the championships showcase agricultural excellence, boost the industry, and shine a light on outstanding achievements.

“These young competitors are the future of agricultural show competitions, which are so important to the growth of Australia’s food and fibre industries. The nationals are a fantastic opportunity for them to develop their skills, gain valuable experience, and go head-to-head with the best in the country,” Ms Wilson-Smith said.

Heather Walker told the Grenfell Record she was very honoured and privileged to represent NSW in the national competition.

"It did take a little bit to get there and that just comes with experience," she said.

While at the competition, Heather and the other competitors judged barley, wheat and canola across three classes

Heather said like all competitions they have to place the grains in order from one to four and explain their points about why they placed the grains in that order.

In one of the wheat classes, Heather said she placed it a little differently to the judge, which she had to speak on.

Heather said she aims to compete again in the Young Grain Judges competition in the year ahead.

Heather's love for shows began in primary school, from pavilion displays to performing in the marimba group at her local show's opening. In high school, she joined the school show team, embraced junior judging and Showgirl competitions, and quickly fell in love with the show ring.

“I’m very excited and very thankful to everyone for their support along the way. I was incredibly lucky to have a great ag teacher at Henry Lawson High School who got me started in grain judging,” she said after the competition.

"As a passionate young woman in the ag industry, I remember sitting in my agriculture class in Year 12 and deciding that becoming an ag teacher was where I wanted to be. I was heartbroken to hear that the year below me had to complete the subject online because not enough students selected it.

"That really stuck with me. I didn't want this subject, or the opportunities it offers, to fade away. The passion my ag teacher had, and the incredible experiences we were given, inspired me to keep the subject alive for future students," Heather said.