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Man arrested, knife seized after alleged threat at service station

<p>Police used a drone in a search warrant in Orange. PHOTO: NSW Police</p>\\n
<p>Police used a drone in a search warrant in Orange. PHOTO: NSW Police</p>\\n

Police used a drone in a search warrant in Orange. PHOTO: NSW Police

Local police and Raptor Squad made arrests in Forbes and Orange.
October 30, 2026 • 05:00

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