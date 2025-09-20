A large crowd people from around the region have descended on Caragabal on Saturday, 13 September for the return of the annual Cooper's Farm Gear Caragabal Sheep Races for another really successful year.

Caragabal Sheep Races volunteer Karen Pollock said crowds were similar to last year, making the last two years our most successful to date.

"We had a fun crowd with visitors from across the state. The weather was absolutely perfect and all the farmers who attended were in buoyant spirits after the much needed rain during the week," she said.

Shannon Evans from West Wyalong took out the individual "Fun in the Field" competition, dressed as the Caragabal tornado, while our hens group from the Blue Mountains took out the group title.

Ms Pollock said the sweeps and auctions were really successful with the crowd joining in the fun with gusto and amazing generosity.

"The lolly drop was another show-stopper and the highlight of the day for many of the kids."

The final race, The Ram's Cox plate was a hot competition, with Drover's Dags blazing a trail to take the top spot.

Drover's Dags was owned by a young group from away who went by the name of "Mitchell", with the sweeps owner being Donna and Pete Pursehouse, and the Calcutta owner was the Sheep Boys.

"As the sun set, we fired up the fire buckets and everyone grooved the night away to the Young Ones," Ms Pollock said.

"Overall, it was an awesome day and the funds made will be used to improve the facilities available to community members at the club.

"A massive thanks to all of our sponsors, to the tireless volunteers who make the day possible, and of course to the wonderful crowd," Ms Pollock said.