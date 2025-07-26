Weddin Landcare is launching their Wonderful Wattles exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery on Friday 25 July as part of their 2025 Wattle Day celebrations.

The Wonderful Wattles Exhibition will celebrate the colour, vibrancy, diversity and important ecological value that wattles add to local landscapes and will have an array of artworks, sculptures, ceramics, and memorabilia on display.

“I’m continually amazed by the creativity of the residents in Weddin and I’m excited to see them turn their abilities towards wattles” Claire Diprose, Local Landcare Coordinator for Weddin Landcare, said.

Coral White will be loaning some of her wattle-themed crockery collection, local artist Danielle Allen from Greenethorpe has created two new vibrant artworks and John Cooper from Cowra, a wildlife photographer who has captured images of birds in wattles, will have artworks and prints available. These are just some of the pieces you can expect to see in the exhibition.

“We have some wonderful pieces coming from further afield as well, including some works by Fiona Lumsden, an artist from the Blue Mountains, who inspires people to appreciate our unique native flora and fauna” Mikla Lewis, Weddin Landcare volunteer said.

“Eggpicnic, wildlife conservation artists from Canberra, who designed the stunning bird art at Caragabal have created a new artwork specially for the exhibit as well” Mikla added.

Many of the works on display will be for sale. There will be a range of merchandise including prints, magnets, tote bags, bookmarks and tea towels so visitors can take something away with them.

Copies of Maria Hitchcock’s book A Celebration of Wattle will also be available for purchase. Maria is responsible for formalising National Wattle Day (September 1) and for the Golden Wattle (Acacia pycnantha) being recognised as Australia’s national flower.

“We are hoping the exhibition will bring vibrancy to the gallery for winter and inspire visitors to take note of all the wattles growing naturally around the area, especially now with many local species of wattle just starting to flower” Claire said.

“During the exhibition, on Friday 22 August, we will also be launching our wattle field guide and self-drive wattle trails with a lunch and bus trip” Claire adds.

The Weddin Wattles – a local guide and the Weddin Self-Drive Wattle Trails is a Weddin Landcare project 12 months in the making which will highlight wattle communities along our roadsides and public areas and acknowledge the importance of wattles in our natural environment and farming landscapes.

If you would like to come along to the Wonderful Wattle Exhibition Launch on Friday 25 July at 6pm, please contact the Grenfell Art Gallery to register on 02 6343 2059.

Head to the Weddin Landcare events page to register for the book and trail launch weddinlandcare.com.au/events.

The Wonderful Wattles Exhibition will be open to the public until Wednesday 3 September at the Grenfell Art Gallery, 88 Main Street, Grenfell.