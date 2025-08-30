By Virginia Drogemuller

On Saturday the ladies played for Lynn Sparks Trophy which was nine sealed holes. Jan and Val claimed equal first place. Congratulations ladies.

Lynn, Val, Elyse, Karan, Leanne, Jan and Virginia had a lovely day on Sunday playing golf.

The A Grade winner was Val, and runner-up was Virginia. The B Grade winner was Elyse and the runner-up was Leanne.

Jan and Virginia played in the veterans golf at Parkes on Thursday which was described as a great day.

Next weekend we have the Bakers Grain Golf Day.

We hope to see you all there.