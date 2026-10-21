Inquiry recommends pause on waste-to-energy projects

A parliamentary inquiry has recommended the proposed energy-from-waste facility at Parkes not be approved until critical concerns are addressed and community support is clearly demonstrated, while also calling for a moratorium on future waste-to-energy projects in NSW pending an independent review. A NSW Upper House committee tabled its final report for its inquiry into proposed waste-to-energy facilities in NSW on Tuesday. The report considers the planning, assessment and regulation of such facilities, concerns about environmental and health impacts, regionally-restricted precincts and levels of community consultation. Chair of the Committee Nichole Overall MLC, said the inquiry had highlighted valid concerns from regional communities - particularly on the basis of thousands of tonnes of metropolitan waste being transported hundreds of kilometres to regional locations. "While potential environmental and economic benefits were presented, serious questions remain about site selection, cumulative impacts, regulatory oversight and community acceptance," Mrs Overall said. "Waste management must be well planned, environmentally responsible and above all, supported by host communities. "Regulatory approval alone doesn’t establish social licence. "Decisions must be informed by transparent processes, independent assessment and genuine opportunities for community input." Conducted over the past year, the inquiry received more than 1400 submissions, held five public hearings and two public forums in Parkes and Goulburn-Mulwaree, and visited the Veolia Woodlawn Eco Precinct at Tarago. Evidence was heard from residents, farmers, councils, Aboriginal Land Councils, health and education professionals, industry, environmental groups, government agencies and technical experts. "I’m grateful to everyone who contributed to this inquiry, particularly the regional residents who shared their experiences and concerns about the proposed facilities," Mrs Overall said. "The evidence presented to the committee highlighted the importance of fairness, transparency and meaningful community engagement in determining how NSW manages its waste." The tabled report - now available on the NSW Parliamentary website - makes 22 recommendations to the NSW Government. Those include a moratorium on all energy-from-waste projects and specifically not proceeding with the Parkes or Goulburn-Mulwaree proposals until key concerns are addressed. Independent MP for Orange Phil Donato described the moratorium recommendation as particularly significant. "I have raised my many concerns with the NSW Government about the proposed waste-to-energy facility at the Parkes Special Activation Precinct, including its location hundreds of kilometres from the source of the waste, alongside other important issues," he said. "I firmly believe this kind of facility should not be located at Parkes, and the overwhelming majority of the local community agree with me. "This recommendation provides an opportunity to ensure these proposals are subject to proper scrutiny, transparency and evidence-based decision-making." Recommendations also focus on the need for greater reinvestment into the waste sector for better future outcomes, and that the NSW Government establish clear minimum buffer distances between proposed waste-to-energy facilities, ensuring safe and appropriate distances from food production, schools and hospitals.