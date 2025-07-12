The search is on across the nation for the first recipient of the inaugural Tim Fischer Fellowship, as the Country Education Foundation of Australia (CEF) announced on Monday, 7 August a $50,000 annual funding grant for an Australian who has the passion, skills and career prospects to create real change in regional and rural communities.

As one of our nation’s most respected former politicians and a champion of the bush, the Fellowship recognises the former Deputy Prime Minister’s spirit, for it was Tim Fischer AC’s honesty, integrity and selflessness that guided his own early education, before serving his country in the Vietnam War, and later public roles that saw him rise to prominence not just in the halls of Parliament House but to the holy cobble stones of the Vatican in Rome.

Open to anyone over 18 years, the Fellowship is targeting people with dedication and potential to be curious, to explore new ideas and insights, and to put these ideas into practice - talented changemakers who are focused on the impact they can make over the course of a year outside of the big cities.

Chief Executive Officer of CEF Wendy Mason said the funding may be applied towards professional development, research activities, travel related to the Fellowship purpose, accommodation, or other agreed-upon expenses. One recipient will be selected each year and receive funding of up to $50,000.

“This is an investment in someone who themselves is invested in a brighter future for regional and rural communities – it could be a bright scientist, an artist, or a critical thinker who sees an innovative way to give communities a lift. The fellowship is not about paying someone a short-term wage, it’s a springboard to creating lasting impact to be shared by others,” Ms Mason said.

The successful applicant will be supported throughout the year by a network of mentors, connections, and opportunities, while also being an ambassador for CEF as they share their Fellowship journey with others at speaking engagements and events.

Born in the New South Wales Riverina town of Lockhart, Tim Fischer embodied someone who took an opportunity when it was presented to him, the boy from the bush benefitting from a quality education, firstly at his school in Boree Creek and then in Melbourne. Mr Fischer never forgot his roots in regional Australia and the future generations from the land who would one day follow his leadership.

“Tim was our first patron, whose deep-rooted values aligned with our mission to promote and enable equal access to further education and career opportunities for rural and regional youth across Australia. Through its work, the CEF sees productive, educated minds blossom each year in people who may not have had this growth opportunity in their life. This Fellowship is about finding a new offshoot to add to the productivity and impact of the Foundation in a meaningful way,” Ms Mason said.

Mr Fischer’s wife Judy Brewer said the Fellowship is a great honour for her late husband, who passed away in 2019, and a lasting legacy of a man devoted to the education of young people, particularly in country areas.

“Tim always had big dreams and ambitions, and he was living proof that with a little headstart, a help up and determination you can achieve anything, no matter where you’re from. Tim never lost sight that many regional communities face challenges that bigger cities don’t, so this is a way to find some new solutions to those barriers,” Ms Brewer said.

Applications open on 7 July and close on 17 August.

For more information go to https://cef.org.au/Programs/tim-fischer-fellowship/