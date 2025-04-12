As Grenfell starts preparing the 2025 Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts program for another outstanding June long weekend, writers have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the feature poem for the short story and verse competition.

And the feature poem for this year is “The World is Full of Kindness”.

With many categories and prize money of up to $1,000, the competition is sure to attract a selection of talented writers exploring Lawson’s satirical reflection on the idea of kindness in society.

The poem this year aligns with Lawson’s broader themes of hardship, injustice, and the challenges faced by ordinary people. The key message is as relevant today - that true kindness transcends differences promoting a belief in the inherent goodness of humanity.

Held each year on the June long weekend to commemorate the legendary writer and the arts, the Henry Lawson Festival will this year run from Thursday 5 to Monday 9 June 2025.

Grenfell puts on an epic festival with a street party, parade, live music, food and market stalls. There will again be something for everyone with a swag of competitions, poetry events, the ever popular Car Show and rides for the kids.

Attracting tourists and returning visitors, the weekend also includes a real taste of the region with the Caragabal Camp Oven Cook-Off and Iandra Castle Open Day also popular events to attend.

The Henry Lawson Festival is a major event for Grenfell. The festival has been running for 67 years and is seen as one of the oldest country festivals still operating in NSW.

Lawson was born on the Grenfell Goldfields in 1867.

His legendary Australian stories and poetry were acclaimed throughout his life and have continued to be celebrated for more than a century since.

The festival is renowned for introducing Lawson's work to generations of fans and aims to promote aspiring artistic endeavours. The event also showcases the Grenfell

Competition entries close midnight, 4 May 2025. More information is available at https://bit.ly/3DgWb6f.

A full festival itinerary will be available as the festival organisation finalises.

Market stallholder applications will also be available on the website for those wanting to be part of this iconic festival. www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au.