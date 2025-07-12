Despite there being no specific funding set aside for the Grenfell Multi-Purpose Service (MPS) in the State budget, local health is still in focus.

Weddin Health Council’s Chair Peter Moffit said while they are a little disappointed that they missed out, they are continuing to advocate through our local state and federal members.

With Multi-purpose Services being funded by both state and federal funding sources, Mr Moffit said they are continuing to advocate for local health outcomes with senior public servants, with the health ministry and are trying to arrange, through the local member, a meeting with a senior official within the health ministry in Canberra at a federal level.

While no funding was allocated during this state budget, Mr Moffit said it is important to note the Grenfell MPS was successful for federal grant funding for nine more licensed beds, and all they need now is the bricks and mortar for the building.

Mr Moffit said the funding only covers the licensed beds, but it gives him some confidence of some support for the installation of the building around it.

For the implementation of these licensed beds, Mr Moffit said they are looking at a total redevelopment of the hospital.

Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said it was disappointing that the New South Wales State Government had not included the Grenfell Multi-Purpose Service in its latest Budget, particularly considering it had reportedly been on the Western Local Health District’s priority list for several years.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said she was deeply disappointed for the community in Grenfell and the Weddin Shire for the Grenfell MPS for being overlooked in the 2025/26 budget.

Ms Cooke said this was a blow for locals, staff and the community as they have been waiting for many years for the funding required to develop the MPS.

“What we know is that there is a need for more aged care in Grenfell,” she said.

Ms Cooke said this need was recognised by the fact that the nine bed licenses were awarded to Grenfell MPS.

“Even the government, both state and federal recognises that the Weddin area and Grenfell need additional support and capacity to help people stay close to home and receive the care that they need as they reach a certain period of their life.

“However those bed licenses remain on paper only,” Ms Cooke said.

“They cannot be brought to life, they cannot be activated, [and] they cannot be turned into an actual bed for a person that so desperately needs it because the existing facility needs to be redeveloped.”

These bed licenses are a big deal, Ms Cooke said, which recognises the need within the community at that time and that’s why they need the redevelopment so they don’t miss the opportunity to expand the offering for our community.

Ms Cooke said an impact from this is that there are elderly and vulnerable living in the Weddin Shire, some of whom may have lived in the region for their entire lives who are unable to live out the sunset years of their lives in the community that they know and love.

Ms Cooke said in some cases these residents are being moved and forced to take care where it becomes available, in some cases up to hundreds of kilometres away.

“I believe that our community deserves better than that and I will continue to fight tooth and nail until we get the funding that we need and deserve to redevelop this hospital.”

Ms Cooke said she also like to give her heartfelt thanks to the Council, Weddin Health Council and the people of the Weddin Shire who continue to advocate for this project.

“It is imperative that Governments on every level work to ensure our older residents have every opportunity to receive the care and assistance they require in the area in which they have lived most of their lives,” Mr McCormack said.

“I will continue to lobby the Federal Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler, as well as the Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health, Emma McBride on behalf of the Grenfell and wider Weddin community to help deliver better health facilities for the region.”

In late 2023, the Grenfell MPS received generous bequest of around $3.3 million from the estate of the late Kathleen Helen Bandy, a fact Mr Moffit said is helpful in their negotiations with the government.

So far, a portion of the bequest has been used to replace some of the flooring at the MPS.

Multi-Purpose Services are a combination project between state and federal governments with the aged care element attached with it.