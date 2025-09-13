The next drought is a day closer and Lifeline Central West is encouraging locals to speak up to help make our region drought ready.

Lifeline Central West is inviting locals to help shape how our region prepares for future dry times.

Lifeline Central West said their members live here, work here, and want to hear from others from around the region.

Through the Regional Drought Resilience Planning program, they are collecting real stories and practical ideas from people across Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Orange and Weddin so that the support on offer is the support our communities actually need.

“Drought is not an abstract problem for us. It affects families, small businesses, sport clubs, main streets and mental health. We’re your neighbours and we want this plan to reflect local wisdom,” Lifeline Central West CEO, Steph Robinson said.

How you can take part

- Take the survey. Tell Lifeline Central West how drought has affected you and what would help next time.

-Join a conversation. Free 90-minute small-group sessions are being held across each shire with up to 12 locals per session. Scan the QR code on our community flyer or visit www.regionalcommunity.support to find a session near you.

Each session has a local focus tailored to each shire -and town so Lifeline capture what’s unique about where you live.

Lifeline Central West be on the road across the region, from Quandialla and Caragabal, to Cumnock and Yeoval, Wattamondara and Wyangala, and everywhere in between.

What this will deliver

-Clear, local actions that make it easier to get help early.

Stronger community networks so neighbours can look out for one another.

-Better access to practical support for families, farmers and small businesses.

-A shared picture of risk and resilience so councils, services and community groups can coordinate well.

Lifeline Central West said participants won’t be told what to do or how to think, or have to learn government jargon, and this is about lived experience and common-sense planning that reflects the character of our towns.

This work is being delivered by Lifeline Central West in collaboration with Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Orange and Weddin councils, with funding from the Department of Regional NSW.

The Regional Drought Resilience Planning program invites community input to guide practical, local drought-readiness actions across the five partner LGAs. Sessions and the survey are free and open to residents and local businesses.

For more information head online to https://www.regionalcommunity.support/