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Grenfell's bright idea on national stage

<p>Some of the places the Grenfell Lights project has lit up.</p>\\n
<p>Some of the places the Grenfell Lights project has lit up.</p>\\n

Some of the places the Grenfell Lights project has lit up.

Grow Grenfell Group has been named a finalist in the 2026 Innovate with nbn Grants Program with winners to be announced Monday 16 November
November 11, 2026 • 01:00

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