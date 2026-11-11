Grenfell's bright idea on national stage

Efforts to shine a light on Grenfell's historic buildings have earned national recognition, with Grow Grenfell Group named a finalist in the 2026 Innovate with nbn Grants Program. The not-for-profit organisation has been selected as one of three finalists in the Arts, Culture and Tourism category, putting the Grenfell Lights project in the running for a $15,000 grant. The winner will be announced at a Gala Awards Night in Sydney on Monday 16 November. Grow Grenfell Group president Jeff Gallimore said the announcement was great news for the Grenfell community and recognition of the many people who had contributed to the project. “Being announced as a finalist in a national awards program is acknowledgement for the commitment and support that so many people have given to our innovative lighting project that is now beginning to make a difference for our township,” Mr Gallimore said. “What is being achieved in Grenfell with our world-class lighting installations has not previously been undertaken on the same scale by other regional and remote towns in Australia.” Mr Gallimore said being named a finalist was a timely reward for everyone involved. The Grenfell Lights project officially began in December 2023, when the lighting installation on the town’s iconic silos, featuring artwork by Melbourne-based artist Heesco, was unveiled. Since then, the project has continued to expand, with permanent lighting installations now illuminating the silos, St Joseph’s Catholic Church and the facades of six historic buildings in Grenfell’s main street, helping draw attention to the town’s architectural heritage and create a new nighttime experience for residents and visitors. The Grow Grenfell Group has been working to secure further funding to continue expanding the project, with the national grant program providing an opportunity to support its future development. The Innovate with nbn Grants Program supports regional and remote Australian businesses using the nbn network to drive innovation and create positive community impacts. With a total funding pool of $125,000, the program offers seven category winners $15,000 each, along with a $20,000 Champion Award. Grow Grenfell Group is up against two other finalists in the Arts, Culture and Tourism category including Kimberley Astronomy Tours and Launceston By Foot. Grenfell will now wait to see whether its growing collection of illuminated landmarks can secure the winning prize.