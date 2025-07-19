The current members of the Grenfell Town and District Band are sad to announce that they have had to go into recess.

Unfortunately the band has been unable to continue due to lack of numbers.

The band has a long history of community involvement in Grenfell with the first recorded band master commencing in 1902.

The Town and District Band have continued to enjoy music and performing in Grenfell and surrounds for a long time and being a part of local events.

From Australia Day, Anzac Day and the Henry Lawson Festival long weekend, Jockey Club races to the Grenfell Christmas events the team members of the band have been honoured to take part.

The Grenfell Town and District Band would like to take this opportunity to thank the Grenfell community for the great support shown to the Band, from your positive comments about their performances to buying a ticket in the annual Christmas raffle.

If you want to dust off your music skills, join a group of like minded people who love to play and perform music, commit to practice a couple of hours a week then please consider becoming a band member.

Practice is suspended until further notice but with interest and new members we maybe to resume.

If you would like information about becoming a member please contact Ann Best on 0423532444.