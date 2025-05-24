On Wednesday, 7 May, the vibrant spirit of Australian rugby was alive and kicking in Wagga as the Grenfell Public School's teams took to the field with heart and determination.

The Stage 3 team, embodying the grit and tenacity of true champions, faced an uphill battle with two early losses.

But, like the legendary phoenix, they soared back to life with two colossal wins that had their coach and supporters alike roaring in approval.

Meanwhile, the Stage 2 team faced a steep learning curve on the hallowed turf.

They may not have clinched a victory, but what they gained in experience was priceless. They learned the fundamentals of running rugby, forging memories that will fuel their passion for the game in years to come.

These young athletes, brimming with enthusiasm, showcased not just their talent but the very essence of sport—camaraderie, resilience, and the sheer joy of playing.

As the sun set on Wagga, Grenfell Public School could be proud of its budding rugby stars, knowing they are not just players but the future of the game itself.

By Tanya Radnedge, Grenfell Public School Rugby Co-ordinator.