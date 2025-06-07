Five keen Grenfell Pony Club members made the trip to Forbes to participate in the Forbes Pony Club annual Charlie O'Connor Showjumping and Dressage and Gymkahna weekend.

On Saturday Annabelle Randall and Adelaide Conron attended the Charlie O'Connor Showjumping and Dressage.

Annabelle rode well placing second in her dressage and both girls enjoyed participating in the introductory showjumping.

Grenfell Pony Club reported that both girls had a fun morning out with their ponies.

On Sunday Ava Baker, Adelaide and Georgia Conron attended the Gymkahna.

It was a successful day for Ava with the young rider placing first in dressage, her riding class, pony club mount and best presented.

With this amazing performance Ava was awarded reserve age champion for 11 and under 13 years.

Adelaide received first for rider 9 and under 11 and Georgia placed second in dressage for 11 and under 13.

"Forbes Pony Club put on a well organised weekend and the committee were very helpful," Grenfell Pony Club secretary Ashleigh Leibick said.

"The riders are very supportive and cheered on for our Grenfell girls during their showjumping and the showjumping judge was very supportive and helpful with Annabelle who is new to showjumping.

"Everyone a part of the Forbes Pony Club are very welcoming and approachable," Ashleigh added.

Due to Grenfell Pony Club having a small number of members this year the Club is only hold a small amount of rally days for the year.

"Those rally days we do hold we are getting guest instructors to come in and teach."

Grenfell Pony Club riders are often off competing at other local gymkahnas and events and participate in surrounding rally days such as Young and Cowra.

"Our riders are looking forward to participating in the Zone Two Gymkahna hosted by Cowra Pony Club in August," Ashleigh added.