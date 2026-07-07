One of Forbes' most beloved events is making a much-anticipated return, with Grazing Down the Lachlan set to take place on Saturday 12 September after a two-year break.

This year's event will be led by Jolene Jones, who is thrilled to be helping bring the iconic long lunch back to life alongside a dedicated committee with years of experience and knowledge.

Established in 2017 as a fundraiser for the Forbes Arts Society, Grazing Down the Lachlan has become a standout event on the local calendar.

Driven largely by volunteers, it attracts visitors from across the region and beyond, many of whom return year after year for the incredible food and afternoon under the gum trees amongst friends.

The 2026 event will embrace a "Picnic Down the Lachlan" theme, promising another memorable day along the stock route beside the Lachlan River.

The event will continue the award-winning format that has earned recognition at both regional and national tourism awards. Guests will travel to the secret riverside location by bus, with departures from Harold Street every half hour from 11am.

Once on site, grazers will enjoy a progressive long lunch featuring a series of food stations curated by creative directors Ben and Jess Stanley from Eugowra's Eat Your Greens.

Known for their beautifully presented spreads and vibrant flavours, the pair will once again showcase the best of local produce, celebrating the region through a carefully crafted menu.

Complementing the food will be a selection of local and regional wines, along with kombucha from Riddingtons Family Farm.

True to the event's reputation, Grazing Down the Lachlan will continue its low-waste approach. Guests won't need to bring a thing, with the popular Grazing Bag providing all crockery, glasses and dining essentials.

The day will also feature live entertainment, a cultural performance, spring-inspired styling and giant lawn games, tying together the relaxed picnic atmosphere.

Interest in the event has already been strong, with Friends of Grazing packages proving popular and pre-release tickets now available to Friends members ahead of the general ticket release.

All the details are on their website at grazingdownthelachlan.com

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