Gracey steps back into Priscilla spotlight

The Parkes Elvis Festival has always been full of wonder and opportunity, and in 2027 a new door opens for one of our own. Gracey Denham-Jones will for the first time in the event’s history be Miss Priscilla In Concert. The new show has been added to next year’s festival program that celebrates the theme Elvis On Tour from 6-10 January. After what Gracey has described as an “absolute whirlwind” being crowned Miss Priscilla, face of the festival in 2025, she’s back. But this time it’s on stage and in concert. And she’s so excited watching it take shape, thanks to a suggestion from festival organisers. “The festival organisers came to me with the idea and I absolutely loved the concept, and was excited to get on board,” Gracey said. “From there, we started chatting about what the show could look like and it all came together from there.” This country-singing dance teacher is the trifecta – she has the voice, she has the moves and she even has the hair. Gracey will be joined by a full live band featuring fellow Parkes musicians Jo Tanswell and Will Bligh as she brings a unique concert experience to the Vegas Theatre (Little Theatre) on Friday 8 January. “I absolutely loved stepping into Priscilla the last couple of years, so I can’t wait to get dressed up and do it all again,” she said. “There’s something so fun about going all-out with the hair, costumes and character, especially during the Elvis Festival. “You really are a celebrity overnight,” she said, reflecting on her time as the crowned Miss Priscilla. READ MORE: Luana our first international Miss Priscilla The volunteer who guides Miss Priscilla Parkes woman Nicole Rosser will return as her hairstylist and will likely be another 5am start to get ready. “I’m so excited about [having Nicole do my hair again] and I’ve also got a few costumes currently in the works,” Gracey said. “I can’t give too much away just yet, but there will definitely be plenty of sparkle! “People can expect a really fun, high-energy show filled with great music, plenty of Elvis Festival spirit, some fabulous costumes and lots of personality. “I’m really looking forward to bringing Priscilla back to the stage in a completely different way and just having a lot of fun with the audience.” It's going to be a very busy few months ahead for Gracey who's performing in several shows and at events before her Priscilla showcase. She's also just released her first new single in about six years called Glitter in the Glovebox. Miss Priscilla In Concert is one of several concerts and shows already announced for the 2027 festival. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/54451/parkes-elvis-festival-2027-vegas-concert-series-miss-priscilla-in-concert?step=1-select. The remainder of the program will be revealed on Thursday morning during the official Parkes Elvis Festival program launch. But before that happens, festival organisers made an exciting announcement on social media on Wednesday night. In a little teaser post about "something big" coming to Parkes, they said a surprise announcement will first be revealed live on Channel 9's Today Extra, about 9.20am, ahead of the program launch later in the morning. "We've been keeping this one close to our blue suede shoes," organisers said. "Who is it? What's the surprise? You'll have to tune in to find out."