Following her success in dancing, Evelyn Arentsen a year six student at Grenfell Public School will compete in the TFT National Championships in Hobart, Tasmania.

Evelyn has been dancing since she was 2.5 years old, firstly, at Cowra till she was eight years old and now at Leanne Simms Academy of Dance in Young.

This year Evelyn commenced participating in eisteddfods and is having lots of fun.

She is very passionate about dance and has tried many different styles. Currently, she is travelling to Young three days a week for dance classes.

She entered the TFT dance competition as a solo as well as in a trio group.

The trio jazz dance group was successful in two stages and have the opportunity to compete in Tasmania,

As a family, the Arentsens have started a fundraiser to assist with costs associated with getting Evelyn to Hobart for this amazing opportunity with her dance trio.

They are very grateful for the generous contributions already received. If you are able to assist, there will be a donation box at the Grenfell Food Hall on Friday or you may contact Evelyn’s mother Khia by phone or text on 0473 443 684.