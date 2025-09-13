Grenfell Kart Club have hosted their come and try day on Saturday, 6 September, with a club race day on Sunday, 7 September.

Grenfell Kart Club Secretary Peter Blume said this week they didn't have a huge amount of competitors at the club race day, due to a couple of really big shows coming up, but racing is going to grow again at a local level.

More than 24 drivers competed across multiple classes on Sunday, with a few later registrations, Mr Blume said.

Among the top results were:

- Tag 125 Medium Class was won by Alex Venables.

- Tag Restricted Heavy Class - was won by Leigh Abdy, with Lloyd Hamblin taking out second place.

- Tag Restricted Light Class was won by Riley Gray.

- Junior Heavy Class was won by Tyler Corner

- Junior Light Class was won by Tyler Hewitt.

- 4SS Senior Light Class was won by Shih-Hung Lee, with Jack Hayes taking out second place and Ryan Parkinson placing third.

- Novice Class was won by Chevelle Dorahy.

- Rookie Class was won by Stanley Drooger and Jack Cox taking out second place.

- 4SS Senior Heavy Class was won by Ross Corner and Jeffrey Thorn placed second.

- 4SS Senior Medium Class was won by Shelby Hinde, with Elizabeth Corner placing second and Peter Blume placing in third.

Mr Blume said they had a good crowd come out for the club race day to cheer on the drivers, but had a larger crowd come down for the come and try day on Saturday.

While this club race meet was intended as a social meet, Mr Blume said they expect the next club meet on 19 October to attract a larger crowd of drivers to compete.

The next event scheduled to take place at the Grenfell Kart Club is an endurance racing event hosted by The Endurance Karting Association on 20-21 September.

This gruelling two day event will see drivers race in teams across four and a half hours on Saturday, 20 September and across five and a half hours on Sunday, 21 September.

Mr Blume said this is a real endurance event for the drivers who would do stints of 45 minutes behind the wheel at a time.

He said it is a very different type of racing to the sprint racing which they usually host, but it an extremely competitive event.