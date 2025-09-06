Tom Drane has made history as the first international rider to win the American Flat Track singles series.

The Forbes-born talent was making headlines on the weekend, after he secured the series win with two rounds still to race.

It's a dream come true for the young Australian who arrived in the US with a big dream and his bike packed in an esky, Drane said on his racing Facebook page.

"It’s hard to put my feelings into words after this weekend," he posted.

"Becoming a Singles Champion is something I’ve worked toward for as long as I can remember.

"When I first came to the USA in 2018, I dreamed of one day earning that title, just like so many racers before me.

"In 2022, I showed up with my bike packed in an esky (cooler), simply hoping someone would give me a chance - and they did.

"To Tim and Traci Estenson and the entire Estenson Racing Monster energy Yamaha team: you’ll never know how much I truly appreciate everything you’ve done for me."

This is Drane's third full professional season on the US racing circuit and with team Estenson.

Drane started racing in Australia when he was about seven years old, racked up titles including 17 Australian Dirt Track Championships and 23 State Dirt Track Championships before debuting on the American Flat Track circuit when he turned 16.

In 2024, he finished runner up in the championship with seven wins for the season – more than any other rider.

This season, Drane had taken the lead in the 16-round championship by its mid-way point, with a win on Du Quoin's famed Magic Mile.

Racing was at Springfield on the weekend and Drane dominated all three mains to clinch the singles championship.

Drane again paid tribute to the team for the work they've put in to ensure he's got the best bike, week in and week out.

"A special thank you to my crew chief, Dustin, for all of his hard work and support throughout the year - I couldn’t have done this without you," he wrote.

"To my family, the sacrifices you have all made to allow me to chase my dreams I will be forever grateful.

"It still doesn’t feel real, but I couldn’t be prouder of what my team and I have achieved together - bringing home the 2025 American Flat Track Singles Championship."

Drane immediately followed up by making his Supertwin debut - fulfilling another lifelong dream of racing a twin on the iconic Springfield Mile.