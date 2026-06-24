As Parkes Energy Recovery moves towards the release of its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in coming months for the proposed energy from waste facility, director Edward Nicholas is happy to see the project and the Special Activation Precinct gathering a little more momentum.

And with it, ongoing and genuine community engagement with Parkes residents, which remains among the company's highest priorities, Mr Nicholas said.

The proposal to build an energy from waste facility in Parkes is in the planning assessment process, and Parkes Energy Recovery is preparing an EIS, which is required because of the project's scale, complexity and potential environmental impacts.

The ElS must address environmental assessment requirements that have been set by the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure in consultation with the Environment Protection Authority, NSW Health, Parkes Shire Council and other government agencies.

These include undertaking detailed assessments of risks to human health, agriculture and drinking water quality, impacts to air quality, social and economic impacts, and a comprehensive community and stakeholder engagement strategy.

Mr Nicholas and his team are finalising 18 different technical studies, focusing on these areas.

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The company is close to reaching 12 months of weather monitoring to capture a full and accurate assessment at the facility's site in the Parkes SAP, on Brolgan Road to the west of the town.

"We want to capture all four seasons, that data very much informs the technical studies and emissions impact for the EIS," Mr Nicholas said.

"We've been doing weather monitoring so that we have site-specific data."

Mr Nicholas said they are aiming to release the EIS on public exhibition in September, which will be available for a minimum of 28 days.

Over the course of the next two to three months the Parkes Energy Recovery team will be working to make information and data that is available as simple and "digestible" as possible for people.

"We want to have easy-to-read, easy-to-understand information where people can come into our office, take a look and we can talk through it with them," Mr Nicholas said.

They plan on holding a series of open days and webinars with subject matter experts, engaging with as many residents from all areas of the community as they can.

"We're looking at ways in which we can disseminate more information," Mr Nicholas added.

"Consultation is an ongoing process.

"One thing we want to show is that this is a dynamic, ongoing process. This is not a one-time event. It's continuous and genuine consultation.

"We've always been comfortable that the technology is sound and the science is sound.

"If there are other ways people would like us to engage with them then we're here to listen."

Mr Nicholas has welcomed news Parkes Shire Council is forming an energy from waste working party and is inviting expressions of interest from community members from a range of backgrounds and experiences.

"We have formally written to council expressing our support of the working party and have offered to provide assistance and information," he said.

"There's a real opportunity for the working party to represent all interests of the community.

"We're pleased to see council seeking that balance."

Mr Nicholas is also happy to hear last month's announcement that three companies are planning to establish operations in the Parkes precinct.

He said besides them becoming potential customers they can supply energy to, he's looking forward to Parkes Energy Recovery becoming an integrated part of a broader precinct.

“If we can provide the power supply and SAP can provide the land, then the Precinct can be a little bit more of an ecosystem for mutual benefit,” he said.

And while the rail line travelling east-west and north-south and the Newell Highway are among the SAP's biggest drawcards for businesses, the federal government decision to terminate the Inland Rail at Parkes and not continue to Brisbane, also announced last month, does not directly impact the Parkes Energy Recovery project.

"We would love for the Inland Rail to have continued north to Brisbane but our project doesn't depend on it," Mr Nicholas said.