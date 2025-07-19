The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the 2025 Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veterans Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community on Monday, 18 August.

The Commemorative Service will commence at 5:15 pm at the Memorial Park, Grenfell.

The service will include; The Last Post and the ODE, Wreath Laying Ceremony (members of the public are invited to lay a wreath), and the songs 'I was only 19' and 'Advance Australia Fair' to be sung live.

Following the service, post service drinks and light food will be hosted at the Grenfell Country Club, with all members of the public are welcome to attend and share a drink with the Weddin Shires Veterans'.

Bookings are essential, no walk ins, cost $20 per person (smally eats only), catering by Unwind Coffee Shop. RSVP by Friday, 15 August.

Contact Glen Ivins, President of the Grenfell RSL Sub Branch, at grenfellsb@rslnsw.org.au for more information and bookings.