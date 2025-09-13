The community descended on the Grenfell Showgrounds on Friday and Saturday, 5-6 September for the return of the annual Grenfell Show.

The show has been described as an outstanding success by the Grenfell Show Committee, with hundreds of people passing through the gates across the weekend.

"We were thrilled to welcome over 30 trade space stalls alongside our competitions, livestock, entertainment, and attractions, which together created a truly vibrant and welcoming event for the community," Show Secretary Samantha Savva said.

"It was wonderful to see so many people come together to celebrate our region, support local exhibitors and businesses, and enjoy all that the show had to offer."

This year Hayley Taylor was announced as the Grenfell Show Society's 2025 Young Woman.

Ms Savva said the Young Woman Competition has a long and proud history, and they are thrilled to continue this tradition while supporting Hayley as she embarks on this exciting new venture.

Hayley Taylor said she put her hand up to be the Grenfell Young Woman to step out of her comfort zone and give more back to the community.

Ms Taylor said she hopes her time in this role will help her learn more about agriculture, boost her confidence and meeting new friends along the way.

The 2024 Grenfell Young Woman Tara Anderson so she was able to make lifelong friends while in the role and it has given her the honour of representing Grenfell.

Ms Anderson said Hayley has shown courage, community spirit and a love for Grenfell and encourages others to give it a go in the future.

Ms Savva said it was noted by many that this year's Show was one of the biggest Grenfell has seen in some time and the committee are absolutely thrilled with how the 2025 Grenfell Show turned out.

"The weather was perfect, the community spirit was high, and the smiles on everyone’s faces were all the confirmation we needed that we are heading in the right direction.

"We are already looking forward to delivering another huge event in 2026, with exciting new events and attractions for the whole community to enjoy," she said.

This year there were many winners across multiple categories at the show, from Junior Showgirls and Stockman to Young Judges, Pavilion entries, Yard Dogs, Shearing, and Poultry, with Ms Savva said it was fantastic to see so much talent and enthusiasm on display.

Among some of the winners were Lachlan Ingrey who won Young Judging in the Fruit & Vegetable, Grain, and Fleece categories; Faith Martin took out Most Successful Under 18 in the Pavilion entries; and Anne Gault won Most Successful Adult in the Pavilion.

Ms Savva said they also want to acknowledge their Sports Shear winners for their outstanding performances.

In the Sports Shear competition, Charlie Sturgiss won the Intermediate class, Dean Miners won the Seniors class and Jamie Boothman won the Opens class

In the Yard Dogs competition

Billie Bourke with her dog Pip won the Maiden class, Fred Rains with Speedy was the winner of the Novice class and Fred Rains with Nina was the Open class winner

"We also extend our congratulations to Heather Walker, who has earned the title of 2025 Reserve Champion in Young Judging for Grain. Heather began her journey some time ago and has worked tirelessly to hone her skills," Ms Savva said.

"Her dedication and perseverance are truly being recognized, and we couldn’t be prouder of her achievements."

This year, our Committee member award was presented to Stanley Hazell.

Ms Savva said that while they may be a small committee, they sincerely thank Stanley for his unwavering dedication and hard work.

"From maintaining our beautiful showground every Saturday to supporting new initiatives like the Modified Tractor Pull, Stanley’s contributions have been integral to the success of the show."

This year. the Show Committee awarded Life Membership to Lorette Walmsley.

"Lorette’s exceptional dedication as Treasurer, along with her ongoing support to ensure the smooth and efficient running of the event, is to be commended," Ms Savva said.

"As the backbone of our show for many years, Lorette has held multiple executive positions and remains the go-to person for all things Grenfell Show."

"Congratulations again to all our award recipients, and thank you for your commitment to making the Grenfell Show a continued success," Ms Savva said.

More photos to come.