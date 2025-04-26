Starting from Wednesday 16 April 2025, staff members from Central West Libraries will be visiting the Grenfell Public Library every Wednesday to help with seamless transition of services. This initiative marks a significant step ahead of the transition of Grenfell Public Library to the management of Central West Libraries on 1 May 2025.

“We are happy about this new chapter for Grenfell Public Library, and we’re confident that this partnership with Central West Libraries will bring even more opportunities for our community to engage with and benefit from the library's services without any additional financial costs to the Shire," Weddin Shire Mayor, Paul Best said.

Information on the costs to Council to operate the Grenfell Library as a standalone library is out on public exhibition through Weddin Shire Council's Draft Budget as part of the Operational Plan for 2025-26.

The Grenfell Library through the auspice of Central West Libraries will still be entitled to the public library grants. The transition will see savings of nearly $30,000 per year in efficiencies achieved under the new arrangement.

As part of the transition, the Central West Libraries team is eager to meet the Grenfell community and get to know local library members. Staff will be available each Wednesday to chat, share updates, and answer any questions regarding the upcoming changes to the Grenfell Library’s management.

“We are thrilled to be working with the wonderful community of Grenfell and look forward to this new partnership from 1 May 2025. These visits are a fantastic opportunity for us to learn about the unique needs of the Weddin Shire community and ensure we continue to offer the services that library members have come to expect,” Roslyn Cousins, Manager of Central West Libraries, said.

“Central West Libraries understand that change can raise questions, and we want to make sure that the community feels reassured that their library is in safe hands.

"We encourage library users and the broader community to come along and learn more about your library’s vibrant future," Ms Cousins said.

The drop-in sessions provide an opportunity for residents to meet the staff, ask questions, and share feedback about the library’s future. The dates for the drop-in sessions are 16 April 2025, 23 April 2025, and 30 April 2025.

For more information, please contact Council’s Economic Development Officer, Auburn Carr, at 02 6343 1864 or auburn@weddin.nsw.gov.au.