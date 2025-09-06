This weekend will see a big couple of days on the track as the Grenfell Kart Club host their come and try day on Saturday, 6 September and Club Race Day on Sunday, 7 September.

The come and try day sparked a lot of interest, with registrations being booked out within three hours of being opened. While the registrations are closed for the come and try day, members of the community are still encouraged to come down to the track to see what karting is all about.

There is expected to be a lot of action on the track on Sunday, with up to 24 races across six different carting categories, Grenfell Kart Club’s Ross Hunter said, as long as they get enough participants.

They will have races in all categories from rookies to seniors and even if you are not racing, Mr Hunter encourages everyone to come down to the Grenfell Kart Club and have a look.

The canteen will be in operation during Sunday’s club race day.

Since reopening the gates earlier this year, Mr Hunter said the track has been very well received by karters over their last two meetings, with good entries.

While the club races hosted this year are individual events, Mr Hunter said starting next year the Grenfell Kart Club races will count towards a club championships.

More information to come.