For a century, Catholic education in Forbes has helped shape not only the lives of thousands of students but also the families, communities and professions they have gone on to serve across Australia.

On Sunday, 100 years to the day since the first classes were held at St Mary's College in Johnson Street on July 5 1925, Red Bend Catholic College celebrated the milestone with a Centenary Mass and luncheon attended by former principals, teachers, students and special guests.

Principal Stephen Dwyer reflected on the College's legacy, describing it as a community that has formed generations who have come from across the vast Wilcannia-Forbes diocese to learn, grow in faith and discover their potential.

"It is extraordinary to think that what began with just 59 students has become the vibrant Catholic Marist community we know today,” he said.

"The friendships formed here have spanned lifetimes.

"The values learned here have shaped families, communities and countless professions across Australia."

Mr Dwyer's own connection to the College spans three generations.

His father attended Marist Brothers College as a boarder in the 1940s when the school was still located in Johnson Street.

Mr Dwyer himself experienced the transition to coeducation during the 1970s, while his three children attended the College in the early 2000s.

"Very few people are fortunate enough to belong to a community across three generations," he said.

"It has given me an enormous sense of pride and belonging. This College is part of my family's story, and I know many of you gathered here today could say exactly the same."

The story of Catholic education in Forbes is deeply rooted in the vision of St Marcellin Champagnat, the young French priest who believed every child deserved to know they were loved by God and deserved an education that would help them flourish.

"His vision of humble brothers educating the young, especially those in rural and disadvantaged communities, crossed oceans and generations to reach Forbes," Mr Dwyer said.

Its success today is a tribute to many.

Local leaders in the early 1920s recognised the need for a Marist school in Forbes, and Bishop William Hayden's invitation to the Marist Brothers changed the course of education in the region.

The founding principal, Brother Athanasius, arrived alongside Brothers Jerome and Edwin. Together, they quickly established the routines, discipline, uniforms and sense of pride that became hallmarks of Marist education.

Mr Dwyer also acknowledged the leadership of Bishop Fox, who secured the purchase of the Red Bend site and handed the College over to the Marist Brothers when the campus opened there in 1956.

He highlighted the courageous decisions made by Marist leaders over subsequent decades, particularly the decision in the 1970s to bring together Marist Brothers College Forbes, Our Lady of Mercy College Forbes and Our Lady of Mercy College Parkes to create the coeducational Red Bend Catholic College.

That move ensured both the Marist and Mercy traditions would continue to thrive while shaping generations of young women and men.

Mr Dwyer paid tribute to the many who have and continue to contribute to Catholic education in Forbes.

The Marist Brothers’ faithful presence shaped the College from 1926 to 2022, while the Sisters of Mercy brought their own beautiful charism to Red Bend with coeducation in the 1970s.

Wilcannia-Forbes Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green is another former College student and his leadership and ongoing support continue to strengthen the community.

Marist Schools Australia continues to guide and support Red Bend, and the Old Boys Association - now the Ex-Students Association, along with many organisations and individuals have strengthened the College.

The College motto, Per Angusta Ad Augusta - Through Difficulties to Greatness – has stood the test of time.

"Over 100 years this community has faced droughts, floods, mouse plagues, economic hardship, staffing shortages, changing educational landscapes and countless other challenges," Mr Dwyer said.

"Today we continue to face new challenges. Yet what has never changed is the way this community responds.

"Our staff, families and students come together with resilience, faith and hope. They support one another. They work hard. They never lose sight of our purpose: to form good Christians and good citizens.

"That spirit gives me enormous confidence for the future."

Michael and Denise Jelbart looking through the old photos on display at the centenary luncheon. Br Tony Clarke, Br John Curry, Br Bryan Leak, Br Michael Akers, Br Darren Burge, Br Greg McCrystal, Br Harry Prout, Br David Hall, Br Michael Callinana, Fr Arthur, Fr Andrew, Br John Hielt, Br Michael Flanagan, Br John Furlong and Br Bernard McGrath at the Centenary Mass. Former deputy principal Sr Marie Ralph, David McCabe, Sisters of Mercy Kath Barker and Margaret McGrath. Brother David Hall with Tracey and Frank Molloy taking a look around the College. Sam Rutter, Louise Eyles, David Eyles, Eileen Corcoran and Colin Hawthorn on a tour of the College. Former College principal Br Gregory McCrystal, Julianne Allen, Jo Donnelly, Colin Lawler and David Lawler. Cathy Eppelstun, Jan Hawthorn and Kathryn Sweeney. Anne-Marie Dwyer, Gayle Thompson, Erica Langley, Jenny Neilsen who has retired after 50 years at the College, and Louise Adams. Chris Sweeney, Colleen O'Shannassy and Jack O'Grady. Brother Tony Clark, Tony Clarke and Brother John Curry. Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller, Deb and Chris Roylance, deputy mayor. Anna and Matthew Hutchison and Dr Mark Turkington. Bill Clark, Helen, Peter and Gerard Elias. Anne-Marie and Stephen Dwyer, today's College principal.

Looking ahead, Mr Dwyer said the College enters its second century with a strong sense of purpose and identity.

"As we begin our second century, we do so with confidence, not because we know exactly what lies ahead, but because we know who we are," he said.

"We remain proudly Catholic, proudly Marist and a proud community, deeply committed to ensuring that every young person who walks through our gates knows they are known, loved, challenged and capable of achieving great things."

He praised the dedication of staff, whose work extends far beyond the classroom.

The College's teachers and support staff coach sporting teams, lead retreats and camps, direct musicals, care for boarding students, mentor young people, support those facing difficulties and celebrate student achievements, often without recognition.

"They truly live the Marist spirit of the Love of Work," Mr Dwyer said.

"I thank every staff member, past and present, for the difference you have made in the lives of our students."

Reflecting on today's students, Mr Dwyer said he sees young people who are practical, grounded, resilient and compassionate.

"I see future teachers, farmers, nurses, doctors, tradespeople, business leaders, parents, religious and community leaders," he said.

"Most importantly, I see good people."

Centenary celebrations do continue on Saturday 15 August, with Back to the College followed by a gala night. More details on those events to come.